Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Rises By 8.8%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 70.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

HCM stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. 157,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,174. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.