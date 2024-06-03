Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Declines By 9.2%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 190,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ IOSP traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.53. The company had a trading volume of 85,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,337. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.14. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.89.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Innospec by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 121,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

