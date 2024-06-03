Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Drops By 11.5%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $126.59. 993,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.