Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Drops By 5.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,346. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

