Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Decreases By 7.0%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,018,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 472.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1837 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

