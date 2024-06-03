Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Expands By 10.2%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,320,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 28,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Price Performance

KE stock remained flat at $16.97 during trading on Monday. 5,868,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,825,003. KE has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.77.

KE Announces Dividend

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that KE will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

