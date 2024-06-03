Short Interest in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Increases By 17.6%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 11,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Weibo Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weibo has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Weibo

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Weibo

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.