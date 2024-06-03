Short Interest in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Increases By 17.6%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 11,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Weibo Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weibo has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.02.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
