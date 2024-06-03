SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.89.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
