SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

