Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.33.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
