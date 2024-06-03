Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Update

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Singularity Future Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SGLY opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Singularity Future Technology has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

