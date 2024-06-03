Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $67.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

SKX stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

