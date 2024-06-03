Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.96. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $133.59 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,064,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

