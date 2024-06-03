SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 6,751,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,596,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

