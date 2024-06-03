Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFST opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,476 shares of company stock worth $219,783 over the last three months. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 36.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

