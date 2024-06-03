Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $80.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Southern has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

