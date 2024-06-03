SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (SWTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SWTX stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $114,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,812,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

