Steem Price Down 6.5% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Steem has a market cap of $123.32 million and $5.16 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,260.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.00675975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00120187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00041616 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00062551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00219299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00088996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,261,554 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

