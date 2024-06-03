Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,166 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $55,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 48,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 75,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,383 over the last 90 days. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. 481,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

