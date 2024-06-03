Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 130,745 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,745 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $50,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after buying an additional 810,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,857,000 after buying an additional 285,678 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $12,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after acquiring an additional 245,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $9,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,024.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $9,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,024.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,047 shares of company stock worth $12,779,475. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $41.08. 809,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,849. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

