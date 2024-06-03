Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 13,587 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. MGP Ingredients makes up 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 4.05% of MGP Ingredients worth $87,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.02. 403,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,473. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.