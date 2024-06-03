Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 191,870 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 3.80% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $47,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGND. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,655,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $290,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,296 shares of company stock worth $2,291,532. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LGND shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

