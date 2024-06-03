Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet comprises 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Envestnet worth $81,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 75.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 474,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENV shares. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

