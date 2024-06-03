Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 4,041 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $64,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $474.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,106. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $500.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.66. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,899 shares of company stock worth $14,937,179 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.