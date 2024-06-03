Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 43,269 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,269 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.98% of Neogen worth $42,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Neogen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Neogen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 246,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Borel purchased 7,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

