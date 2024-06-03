Steve Weinrauch Sells 1,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TRUP traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 511,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,410. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.82. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 45.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

