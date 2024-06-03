Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. ADE LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VYM stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.50. 398,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,217. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

