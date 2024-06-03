Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 14,383 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,860,000 after buying an additional 1,053,067 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $71,311,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after buying an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

MDLZ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

