Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $832.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,223. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $769.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $791.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $432.34 and a 52-week high of $838.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

