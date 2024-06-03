Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

