Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,858,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $178,447,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,406,000. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $81.42. 4,571,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,213,585. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $90.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

