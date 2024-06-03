Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,796,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

