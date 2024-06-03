StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

