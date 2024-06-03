StockNews.com Lowers Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

CATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,613,000 after buying an additional 150,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

