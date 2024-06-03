StockNews.com Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock worth $1,341,024 in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

