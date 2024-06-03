StockNews.com Upgrades Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to “Buy”

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco Stock Performance

GCO stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,719. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth $205,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth about $505,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

