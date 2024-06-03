Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 9.65% of Stryve Foods worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of SNAX stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.34. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 432.63%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

