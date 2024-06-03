STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 52-Week High at $285.00

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.61), with a volume of 58669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.50).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The firm has a market cap of £128.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3,144.44 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,222.22%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

