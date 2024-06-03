Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 43.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 72.9% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00011916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,094.82 or 1.00009742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00011983 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00109335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024075 USD and is up 43.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

