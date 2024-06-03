Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 39 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $9.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $829.46. The stock had a trading volume of 632,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,234. The company has a market cap of $788.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $769.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $700.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $432.34 and a 52 week high of $832.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

