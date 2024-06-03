Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Trims Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

