Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 2576029400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Trading Down 5.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78.

Supply@ME Capital Company Profile

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

