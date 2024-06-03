SWS Partners Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 95,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.60. 63,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,108. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

