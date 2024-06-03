Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 70,000 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.02. 1,531,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,095. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

