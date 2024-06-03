Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys Shares of 404 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $2,159,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,282. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.