TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$54.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

TRP opened at C$52.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.25. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$55.91. The company has a market cap of C$54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.69%.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at C($1,575.66). In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). Also, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$54.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,098.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,098.75. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

