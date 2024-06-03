Tekne Capital Management LLC Sells 7,841 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Tekne Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Agora makes up 0.2% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Agora worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Agora by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 143,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora Trading Down 2.8 %

API stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. 198,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,790. The company has a market capitalization of $220.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 7.84. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Agora Profile

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 57.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.