TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.53

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 102688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $596.11 million, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

