Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. 32,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,119. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 211,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 149.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

