Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts have commented on TME shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CLSA assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $1,980,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $40,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

