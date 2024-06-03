Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.41.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $135.22 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $135.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,535. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 83,231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 637,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,002,000 after buying an additional 262,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

